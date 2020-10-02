PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ingevity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Ingevity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ingevity by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $49.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.28. Ingevity Corp has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $94.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.