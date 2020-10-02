PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $305,000 Holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $1,096,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,999 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $95.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.05. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.