PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $310,000 Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $691,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Steven Madden by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 46,701 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Steven Madden by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Steven Madden by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 74,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 43,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.48 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was down 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.