PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 99.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 155.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,704.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 108.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 39,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $997,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,435,644.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $78,804.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

DEI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

