PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $319,000 Position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of BOX by 60.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 11,674,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 193.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,726,000 after buying an additional 1,261,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 162.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,662,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,347,000 after buying an additional 1,029,271 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth about $14,324,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth about $11,832,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,188.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $313,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,218,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,087.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,745,230. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

BOX stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48. Box Inc has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative return on equity of 279.40% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.62 million. BOX’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

