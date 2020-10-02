PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $332,000 Holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALG shares. Sidoti upped their target price on Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alamo Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

NYSE ALG opened at $108.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Alamo Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $132.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $268.64 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $70,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at $205,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total value of $445,219.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,287.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,504 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.