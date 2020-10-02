PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $335,000 Stock Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,901 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 27.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 3.1% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cedar Fair to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.94. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites.

