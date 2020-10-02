PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $337,000 Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,788 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USFD. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 207,244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of USFD stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.27 and a beta of 1.46.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USFD. BTIG Research increased their price objective on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.