PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $342,000 Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 165.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $72.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.02. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

