PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $353,000 Stock Position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 551,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 66.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the second quarter worth $701,000.

Shares of PIO stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

