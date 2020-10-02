PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,653 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 49.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 79.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 25,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMR. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Nomura from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Nomura stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Nomura Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $5.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Nomura had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

