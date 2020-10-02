PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EXAS. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $105.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.25 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.40. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $105.56.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $238,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $676,143.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,073,423. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

