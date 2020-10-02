PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 922.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 0.22. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $125,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Bobulsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,606,023 shares of company stock valued at $107,306,535. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

