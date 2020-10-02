PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MLR opened at $30.95 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $353.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $128.53 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

