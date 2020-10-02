PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 12.5% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Amerisafe news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 3,348 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $205,299.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,293.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $57.30 on Friday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $80.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average of $62.20.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

