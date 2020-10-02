PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 143,782 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 4,179.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 122,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after acquiring an additional 119,160 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 12.1% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,063,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,016,000 after acquiring an additional 114,935 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 179,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,075,000 after acquiring an additional 96,702 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 3,230.8% in the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 83,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 80,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI opened at $107.91 on Friday. Life Storage Inc has a one year low of $67.31 and a one year high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The business had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.82.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

