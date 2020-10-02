PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, AXA increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 39,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVE opened at $3.65 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

