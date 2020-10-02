PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,247 Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 357.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $97,000.

NYSE:THS opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $56.03.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

