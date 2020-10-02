PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,585 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,392,000 after purchasing an additional 44,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,331,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,641,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 398.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 87,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

BATS:ITB opened at $57.76 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

