PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 17,187 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,187 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 170.6% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 72.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at $95,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CS stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

