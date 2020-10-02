PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,009 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 82,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.85.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

