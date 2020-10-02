PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 302 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 340,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,486,000 after purchasing an additional 33,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $727,000.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD opened at $78.30 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $116.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average of $73.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $360,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,518.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $359,488.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,585 shares of company stock valued at $991,330. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

