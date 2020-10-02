PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,271 Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 75.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in CRH during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CRH during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in CRH during the first quarter valued at $108,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE CRH opened at $36.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.25. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.89%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.