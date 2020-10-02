PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 397 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMO. Barclays lowered Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. CIBC assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.40.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.51%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

