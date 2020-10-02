PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 431 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $116.80 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $123.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.51 and a 200-day moving average of $99.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

