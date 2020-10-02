PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 445 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Yandex by 22.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Yandex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Yandex by 131.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 693,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,615,000 after buying an additional 393,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Yandex by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $63.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 186.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66. Yandex NV has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $70.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.73 million. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YNDX. BofA Securities lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BCS raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.