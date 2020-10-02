PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 814 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 49.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 115,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Southern Copper Corp has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $49.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,531.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.