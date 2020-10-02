PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Norwood Financial worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1,070.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

NWFL opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12. Norwood Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

In other Norwood Financial news, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $49,514.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at $682,178.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $40,045.50. Insiders have acquired 3,183 shares of company stock valued at $80,175 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norwood Financial Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.