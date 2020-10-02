Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Premier worth $13,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Premier during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Premier by 99.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

In other news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $127,200.00. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,368.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. Premier Inc has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Premier from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.