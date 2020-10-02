Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 13,915 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,231,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,504,000 after purchasing an additional 632,557 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,216,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,908,000 after acquiring an additional 758,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 441,167 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,324,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,400,000 after acquiring an additional 58,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,298,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 317,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.50. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

