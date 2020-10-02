Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 41,470 Shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of PJT Partners worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PJT Partners by 65.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PJT Partners by 34.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in PJT Partners by 235.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 16.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 75,715 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 40.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 795,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,534,000 after purchasing an additional 228,823 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PJT Partners Inc has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $61.74.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.32. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $232.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

PJT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.