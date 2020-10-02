Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 99,904 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,904 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

NCLH opened at $17.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.