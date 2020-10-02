Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 1,055.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,412 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 51.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 123,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $73.10 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $76.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 146.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.19.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,731,359 shares in the company, valued at $312,648,202.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

