Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 10,378 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Griffon worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Griffon by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Griffon by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 124,714 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Griffon alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Griffon in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Griffon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $19.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $632.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.