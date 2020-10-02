Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 353,205 Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 104.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,205 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Macerich worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Macerich by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 24,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Macerich by 5.1% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 25,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Macerich by 5.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 5.1% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Macerich by 14.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Macerich from $30.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Macerich from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Macerich in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Macerich currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $7.01 on Friday. Macerich Co has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $28.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Macerich had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

