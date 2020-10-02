Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,117 Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXL. State Street Corp raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,881,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after buying an additional 297,387 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,231,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,954,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after buying an additional 224,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 89,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXL opened at $6.07 on Friday. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.62 million. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

