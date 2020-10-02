Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,312 Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Synaptics worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 59.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 72.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Keith Geeslin sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $142,256.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $586,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,390. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $80.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Synaptics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.16.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.38 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Synaptics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Synaptics from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

