Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 918 Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Sonic Automotive worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 208.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 254.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 11,935 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $417,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 10,946 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $493,336.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,481,075.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,445 shares of company stock worth $3,262,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $41.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 2.78. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAH shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

