Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 980 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 763,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,315,000 after purchasing an additional 62,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 264,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 93,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.

Shares of ENTA opened at $46.35 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $930.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.45 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

