Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,800,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,487,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,650,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,560,000 after acquiring an additional 125,547 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,405,000 after acquiring an additional 57,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 110,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.51.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $298.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $310,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

