Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 61.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 44.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $68,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,876.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 1,371 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,450 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $258.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -516.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.94 and a 200 day moving average of $231.79. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.90 and a 1 year high of $271.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.54.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. Research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MLAB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.50.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

