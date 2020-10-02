Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.81% of Natus Medical worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the first quarter worth $96,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the second quarter worth $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 96.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 12.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Natus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Natus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a market cap of $582.24 million, a P/E ratio of -859.07 and a beta of 0.74. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $34.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. Analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

