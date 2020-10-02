Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 85.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at $769,893,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,120 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,048,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 759,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,243,000 after acquiring an additional 309,675 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 1st quarter valued at $30,959,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spotify stock opened at $250.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.92 and a beta of 1.57. Spotify has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $299.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spotify will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Spotify from $144.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Spotify from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Spotify from $185.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.44.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

