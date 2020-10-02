Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 8,350.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 349.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 519.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRET shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In related news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRET stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $861.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.01. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $85.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 40.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

