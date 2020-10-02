Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,219 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Devon Energy worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,085 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

