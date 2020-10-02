Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,679 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of OraSure Technologies worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSUR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,748,000 after purchasing an additional 721,270 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after purchasing an additional 69,817 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,687 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,547,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

OSUR opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.89 million, a P/E ratio of -412.53 and a beta of 0.51.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 million. Research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on OSUR. Evercore ISI began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

