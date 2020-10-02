Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 42,912 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,912 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Xerox worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Xerox by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Xerox by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 337,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,343 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 706,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $11,346,802.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $244,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,633,082 shares of company stock valued at $44,660,299. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. Xerox Corp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.