Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,506 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of GATX worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in GATX during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in GATX during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in GATX during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GATX during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in GATX by 71.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. ValuEngine cut GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stephens upgraded GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. GATX had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

