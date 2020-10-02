Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. H Partners Management LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.8% in the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,347 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $33,813,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after acquiring an additional 142,260 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 87.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,978,000 after acquiring an additional 819,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $29,214,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 2.26. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.