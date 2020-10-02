Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,379 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,423,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,155,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 329.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 372,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RWT. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of RWT opened at $7.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $886.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.32. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

